Jonny Gomes Prepared To Catch Home Run On Green Monster In Red Sox Win

Jonny Gomes played the Green Monster in a different way Friday night when he caught the grand slam hit by Trevor Story in the Red Sox’s win over the Seattle Mariners at Fenway Park.

And, much like his playing days in Boston, Gomes made sure to prepare as best he could.

After the game Gomes told reporters he sat atop the Monster during batting practice in case the opportunity came that he’d catch a home run ball. That opportunity came in the bottom of the third, though Gomes didn’t make a clean catch he still came away with the souvenir and a moment he’ll remember forever.

“As a baseball junkie, as a baseball rat, I’ve literally been begging for that moment since I was 8,” Gomes told reporters, per The Boston Globe’s Alex Speier. ?It’s a Red Sox homer, a Red Sox grand slam, but at the end of the day it’s a homer inside a museum. It’s a homer inside of a national monument. It’s legendary baseball history here. It’s like no other.”

Gomes signed and gave the ball to Story after the game. The two never met before Friday and now they’ll certainly remember how memorable their first meeting was.

“It’s a (keepsake) I’m glad he has and I’m glad I was really able to get it to him,” Gomes said. “I’m probably the first Red Sox ever to master playing in front of and behind the Wall.”

