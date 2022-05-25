Why Judge Scolded Glen ‘Big Baby’ Davis For Celtics-Heat Courtside Cameo

NESN Logo Sign In

Glen Davis went from courtside Monday to courtroom Tuesday, and the change of venue apparently didn’t go well for the former Boston Celtics big man.

Davis returned to TD Garden on Monday night for Game 4 of the Eastern Conference finals between the Celtics and Miami Heat. While there, Big Baby rooted for the C’s and engaged in some trash talk with Heat center Dewayne Dedmon.

No harm, no foul, right? Well, tell it to the judge.

According to Law360, a Manhattan federal judge on Tuesday scolded Davis for repeatedly violating his bail conditions. Davis was one of 18 former NBA players charged in October with defrauding the league’s health and welfare benefit plan out of millions of dollars. He was released on $200,000 bail, at which point his travel was restricted to New York and California. TD Garden, of course, is located in neither state.

“You have fouled out, in basketball terms,” the judge told Davis on Tuesday, per Law360. “If there’s another foul, you’re going straight from here to the (Metropolitan Detention Center).

” … You’re going to get caught because you’re all over social media, so you’ve got to comply with these rules. Do you think you can do that?”

This isn’t the first time TV cameras have captured Davis courtside in Boston, as he also was spotted at TD Garden back in March when the Celtics hosted the Brooklyn Nets. And that clip, of course, went viral for a completely different reason.