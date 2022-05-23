What Ticked Off Denny Hamlin About Ryan Blaney’s NASCAR All-Star Win

NESN Logo Sign In

NASCAR’s convoluted rules and potentially inconsistent enforcement of a pretty straightforward guideline led to a dizzying finale in Sunday night’s All-Star Race with Ryan Blaney and Denny Hamlin taking center stage.

The two battled it out for the checkered flag, and in the end, it was Blaney who walked away with the cool $1 million prize as the winner. It certainly was not without confusion, though, after a choppy end to regulation gave way to controversy.

As if anyone could keep the NASCAR rulebook straight to begin with, the rules for this year’s All-Star Race changed prior to the event at Texas Motor Speedway. Long story short, the victory had to come under a green flag, so a late caution threw things into pandemonium.

Blaney looked poised to win the race in regulation, but a final-lap caution seemingly took that off the board. Thinking he had won, Blaney pulled down his window net to celebrate before getting the bad news. The window net never went back up, and naturally, Blaney won the race in overtime, too — beating out Hamlin.

Technically, NASCAR rules say drivers are supposed to have their window nets up during competition. For whatever reason, that wasn’t enforced against Blaney, much to the chagrin of the outspoken Hamlin.

“I’m not trying to — this isn’t a Denny Hamlin judgment call — whatever the rule is, let’s be consistent and play by the rules,” Hamlin told reporters on pit road after the race. “It’s unfortunate because he made a mistake. He should have won the race, he was 100 yards from winning the race. But many cars have not won races because of green-white-checkers or because of mistakes at the end. Those things happen. All I ask is we know what the rules are and we play by them.”

Blaney knew the window net was an issue and did all he could during the caution to get the net back up. That’s easier said than done when trying to refasten it from inside the car. However, he said after the race he was able to get it to a point that NASCAR felt comfortable with him continuing.