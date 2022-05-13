Why Patriots Might Have One Big Gripe With Their 2022 Season Schedule

NESN Logo Sign In

The Patriots have their work cut out for them this season.

New England’s 2022 schedule became official Thursday evening, and, at least on paper, the Patriots will face a tough road toward the NFL postseason. In addition to a slew of seemingly difficult opponents, New England also will have to defeat the logistics of its own schedule.

The Patriots are one of only two teams (the Philadelphia Eagles being the other) who will play an NFL-high five games on short weeks, per Rich Cimini of ESPN. The abbreviated breaks will occur between Weeks 4 and 5, Weeks 7 and 8, Weeks 11 and 12, Weeks 14 and 15 and Weeks 15 and 16.

There also is a possibility for the Patriots to deal with a sixth short week, as they’ll follow up their Week 17 game against the Miami Dolphins (Sunday afternoon) by visiting the Buffalo Bills in a season finale that could be played on either Saturday or Sunday.

Here’s the full schedule:

Week 1: at Miami Dolphins (Sunday, Sept. 11, 1 p.m. ET)