Red Sox Wrap: Orioles Strike For Nine Runs To Take Down Boston

The Boston Red Sox lost the rubber match of their three-game series against the Baltimore Orioles, 9-5, on Sunday afternoon at Camden Yards.
With the loss, Boston falls to 9-14 on the young season while Baltimore improves to 8-14.
ONE BIG TAKEAWAY
Before J.D. Martinez’s grand slam in the ninth inning with the game basically already decided at that point, Boston’s offense failed to produce with men on base.
The Red Sox came through with 11 hits, which as of late would qualify for a good offensive day, but the hits didn’t come at the right time for Boston. Through eight innings, the Red Sox left 10 runners on base, including stranding six of them in scoring position.
The continued lack of sustained offense is certainly concerning, but not being able to deliver a timely base knock only added to the frustration in the loss to Baltimore. Boston could have given itself a nice cushion to work with, but Trevor Story struck out with runners at the corners to end the top of the second inning.
The Red Sox loaded the bases in the following frame, but again couldn’t come through against Baltimore starting pitcher Jordan Lyles. Jackie Bradley Jr. grounded out weakly to first to conclude that stanza.
Boston’s offense has had chances for a breakout performance, but just hasn’t taken full advantage of its opportunities.
STARS OF THE GAME
— — Christian Vázquez displayed stellar defense behind the dish, throwing out two Baltimore base stealers, including an inning-ending twin killing in the bottom of the fourth. He also caught Baltimore speedster Cedric Mullins trying to swipe second in the opening frame.
— Tyler Nevin provided the big-hit for the Orioles, coming through with a two-run single in the bottom of the fifth to put Baltimore ahead for good.
— J.D. Martinez, who was back in the lineup after missing the last three games due to adductor tightness, smoked an opposite field grand slam in the ninth inning. He finished 3-for-5 at the plate.
WAGER WATCH
If bettors looked into their crystal ball and placed a bet on the first run being scored in the fifth inning, it would have been a great day for them. The first score coming in the fifth had gigantic +1900 odds, according to DraftKings Sportsbooks, and after four scoreless innings, Boston pushed a run across the plate in the top of the fifth with a sacrifice fly from Franchy Cordero. A $10 bet on that would have netted bettors a total payout of $200.
ON DECK AT NESN
The Red Sox have their first off day on Monday since April 14. Boston returns to action on Tuesday when it hosts Shohei Ohtani and the Los Angeles Angels at Fenway Park. First pitch is scheduled for 7:10 p.m. ET, and you can catch the game along with an hour of pregame coverage on NESN.