Red Sox Wrap: Orioles Strike For Nine Runs To Take Down Boston

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Red Sox lost the rubber match of their three-game series against the Baltimore Orioles, 9-5, on Sunday afternoon at Camden Yards.

With the loss, Boston falls to 9-14 on the young season while Baltimore improves to 8-14.

Check out the full box score here:

ONE BIG TAKEAWAY

Before J.D. Martinez’s grand slam in the ninth inning with the game basically already decided at that point, Boston’s offense failed to produce with men on base.

The Red Sox came through with 11 hits, which as of late would qualify for a good offensive day, but the hits didn’t come at the right time for Boston. Through eight innings, the Red Sox left 10 runners on base, including stranding six of them in scoring position.

The continued lack of sustained offense is certainly concerning, but not being able to deliver a timely base knock only added to the frustration in the loss to Baltimore. Boston could have given itself a nice cushion to work with, but Trevor Story struck out with runners at the corners to end the top of the second inning.

The Red Sox loaded the bases in the following frame, but again couldn’t come through against Baltimore starting pitcher Jordan Lyles. Jackie Bradley Jr. grounded out weakly to first to conclude that stanza.