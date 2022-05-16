Watch Celtics Celebrate Grant Williams In Locker Room After Game 7 Win

NESN Logo Sign In

Unlike Game 6 in Milwaukee, the Celtics weren’t carried to victory by their franchise cornerstones Sunday at TD Garden.

Jayson Tatum (23 points, eight assists, six rebounds) and Jaylen Brown (19 points, eight rebounds) both turned in respectable performances in Game 7 against the Bucks. But it was Grant Williams who rose the most to the occasion for the C’s, and he’s a major reason why Boston is heading to the Eastern Conference finals.

Williams shot it early and often in the finale of the best-of-seven set, ultimately finishing with a career-high and team-high 27 points. The third-year forward, who struggled mightily as a 3-point shooter in his rookie season, found great success from beyond the arc and made a bit of NBA history in the process.

While Williams typically is playing the role of a great teammate who takes a backseat to those higher in the Celtics’ rotation, the 23-year-old more than earned his moment to shine Sunday. Williams received a hero’s welcome in Boston’s locker room after helping his team knock off the reigning NBA champions.

Williams figures to play a very important role in the Celtics’ matchup with the top-seeded Heat. Miami boasts a handful of versatile offensive threats, and Williams likely will be called upon to defend any and all positions.

And in wake of his clutch performance against Giannis Antetokounmpo and company, Williams surely has even more confidence to let it fly from distance.