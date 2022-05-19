Why Celtics’ Jaylen Brown Isn’t Worried About Heavy Workload In Playoffs

NESN Logo Sign In

For star NBA players, the workload increases tenfold in the postseason with thoughts of load management far out of mind.

And despite a slight increase in minutes over the last three playoff games along with a grueling, seven-game series against the Milwaukee Bucks, Boston Celtics star forward Jaylen Brown isn’t fretting the extra burden he has taken on.

Brown played 43 minutes in Boston’s Game 1 loss to the Miami Heat, which was the most playing time Brown has received during these playoffs, as he’s averaging 40.3 minutes per game over the last three contests.

The added time on the court coupled with how pressure-filled those minutes are prompted a reporter to ask Brown following Game 1 if his most recent workload is realistic and sustainable going forward in the Eastern Conference finals.

“It’s very realistic. It’s the playoffs. It’s win or go home,” Brown said. “I worked my whole season to be in these moments. My body is fine. I just got to be able to make the right plays and see the game and read the game and (Game 1) wasn’t my best game doing that. I got to handle those situations a little bit better. I got a rhythm going later in the fourth quarter, and I think that was the carry-over into the next game. I definitely got to be better for our team.”

There did seem like there was a wear and tear factor for Brown and the Celtics in the opening game against the Heat since they got just one day off after dispatching the Bucks and couldn’t match Miami’s energy in the second half. Brown finished the contest with 24 points on 7-for-17 shooting while also grabbing 10 rebounds.

For Brown, getting the chance to suit up in these playoff games comes with a little more meaning after he didn’t get the chance to play in the postseason last year due to season-ending wrist surgery.