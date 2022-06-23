Arch Manning, Nephew Of Eli, Peyton Manning, Commits To Texas

NESN Logo Sign In

Arch Manning has made his decision.

The five-star quarterback, and nephew of Eli and Peyton Manning, confirmed on Twitter that he has committed to Texas.

When you’re one of the most hyped recruits, the No. 1 overall quarterback in the class of 2023 and you come from the Manning family, it’s certainly hard to keep a low profile, but that’s exactly what Manning has done. According to ESPN, “he has not been an active participant in name, image and likeness opportunities.”

Alabama, Florida, Clemson and LSU were other schools who were hopeful to have Manning play for them, but he decided to go to the Longhorns to begin what likely will be a successful college career.

He impressed during his freshmen year at Newman High School by completing 65.5% of his passes for 2,438 yards, 34 touchdowns and six interceptions, per 247Sports.

Now the question will be if Manning will follow in either of his uncles footsteps in the NFL and become a two-time Super Bowl champion or surpass any of their accomplishments.