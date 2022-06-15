Brian Windhorst Clarifies ‘Checkbook Win’ Comment About Warriors

NESN Logo Sign In

The Warriors fanbase on Monday was angered by someone who has absolutely no affiliation with the Boston Celtics.

Brian Windhorst managed to draw the ire of Dub Nation following Golden State’s NBA Finals Game 5 triumph over Boston at Chase Center. The longtime ESPN NBA insider labeled the Warriors’ 104-94 victory as a “checkbook win,” highlighting the fact that Game 5 star Andrew Wiggins (26 points, 13 rebounds) doesn’t carry the salary of a typical role player.

During an appearance Wednesday on 95.7 The Game’s “The Morning Roast,” Windhorst didn’t backtrack on his remark. Instead, he explained why it’s undisputable.

“I was giving the Warriors a compliment for being able to stick with spending through their rebuild, and that’s why they have the depth on this team,” Windhorst said, as transcribed by NBC Sports. “And nobody would argue that Bob Myers and his front office have not done a tremendous job, and that Joe Lacob and Peter Guber have not done a fantastic job financing the team. But it is not a level playing field.

“It wasn’t a criticism, I was praising them. I’m saying, when you go against the Warriors, you’re going against a team that has incredible financial might. That’s just a true statement … The reason that the Warriors are able to do this is because they sold five percent of their team for $300 million a few months ago.”

Windhorst’s remarks offer a reminder that it requires all hands on deck for an organization to reach the NBA’s mountaintop. The Warriors have been one of the league’s best-run teams over the past decade, and they’re now one win away from their fourth championship in the last eight years.