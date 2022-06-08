Clip Of John Cena Meeting Teen Who Fled Ukraine Will Bring You To Tears

NESN Logo Sign In

Though coverage of the war in Ukraine has gone through cycles in the United States, it has had constant and long lasting effects on the citizens of Ukraine. Like many others, 19-year-old WWE fan Misha Rohozhyn and his mother Liana were forced to flee from their hometown in March, with the family inspired by a “motivational fantasy” of seeing his hero, John Cena.

Misha and his family arrived to the Netherlands in May but was upset when his favorite WWE superstar wasn’t there. So, John Cena came to him.

.@JohnCena meets Misha, a teen who fled Ukraine after his home was destroyed.



“When I read about Misha’s story it reached out to me — not just Misha’s story but his mom’s as well,” Cena said in the video provided by WWE. “Having three days off from work right at the time I read the story, and being an hour away by air, it turned into ‘We’re going,’ and that means spending an afternoon building blocks and eating cake. That’s a special afternoon when it comes to new friends I was able to meet.”

Cena met with Misha and his family at a refugee center just outside of Amsterdam.

“Misha’s ability to embrace persistence is extraordinary, those words, never give up … they’re very powerful,” Cena said. “I think Misha’s a great example and Misha’s mom, there’s two great examples about how persistence can lead to joy, even through the toughest of times.”

Misha was gifted with a John Cena t-shirt, baseball cap and action figure, as well as his very own WWE title belt.