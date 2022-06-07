Ex-Red Sox Outfielder Viewed As American League Team’s ‘Trade Chip’

NESN Logo Sign In

Could one former Boston Red Sox outfielder be on the move yet again?

Andrew Benintendi, who is having a career year at the dish for the Kansas City Royals, was included as one of the biggest trade chips in a story for MLB.com on Tuesday. The MLB trade deadline is August 2.

“Benintendi has been the Royals’ best hitter, and it’s not even close,” Royals reporter Anne Rogers wrote for MLB.com. “He’s having a career year at the plate, slashing .321/.384/.415, and he’s in his final season before free agency, making the $8.5 million that he won in an arbitration case. He also is coming off his first Gold Glove Award campaign in left field last year.

“The 27-year-old is a perfect candidate for a contending team that needs a line-drive-hitting outfielder who can also play a reliable left field,” Rogers continued. “While he will be a rental, the Royals should lock up a decent trade package for him.”

Benintendi played his first five MLB seasons for the Red Sox before Boston traded the left fielder to the Royals. The three-team deal brought outfielder Franchy Cordero and right-handed pitcher Josh Winckowski to Boston in February 2021. Benintendi, in his 186 games with the Royals over two seasons (686 at-bats), has complied a .289 batting average and .776 OPS with 19 home runs and 94 RBIs.

As for the Red Sox, chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom has areas he might address, as well, Boston’s bullpen being among them.