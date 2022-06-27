Former NFL Exec Details How Raekwon McMillan Can Impact Patriots

NESN Logo Sign In

Linebacker Raekwon McMillan didn’t get much of a chance to make a first impression with the New England Patriots last season.

McMillan tore his left ACL during the beginning of training camp last summer, putting an end to his 2021 campaign very early on.

But after recovering from the injury, McMillan looks to play a critical role this season in a new-look linebacking corps. for the Patriots, who no longer have Dont’a Hightower, Kyle Van Noy or Jamie Collins patrolling in the middle of the defense.

It’s tough to predict exactly what McMillan can contribute to the Patriots, especially coming off his second ACL tear in his career. But former Miami Dolphins vice president of football operations Mike Tannenbaum, who is now an ESPN analyst, has a better idea than most since he was with the Dolphins when they drafted McMillian out of Ohio State in the second round in 2017.

Tannenbaum detailed to ESPN’s Mike Reiss what he believes McMillan can bring to the field for the Patriots.

“A tough, physical player. A little bit of a throwback,” Tannenbaum told Reiss. “Very instinctive. Good tackler. Very smart and conscientious. Football is very important to him.”

After missing out on his rookie campaign due to a torn ACL, McMillan recorded 177 tackles in his next two seasons with the Dolphins. Miami then traded him to the Raiders, where he spent one season before joining the Patriots.