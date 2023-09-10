Jakobi Meyers moved on from New England in free agency this offseason as the receiver reunited with former Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels and the Raiders.
Meyers signed a three-year, $33 million deal with Las Vegas to take his talents west.
In his first regular-season game with his new squad, the fifth-year pass-catcher hauled in his first touchdown as a Raider on a three-yard connection with another former Patriot in quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo.
The catch marks just the 9th career touchdown for Meyers to put Las Vegas in front. The 26-year-old looks to post at least 800 receiving yards for the third straight season.
Story continues below advertisement
Featured image via Candice Ward/USA TODAY Sports Images