Yankees Sign Former Red Sox To Bolster Pitching Depth For Playoff Run

Former Boston Red Sox pitchers are coming out of the woodwork on Wednesday.

Just hours after reliever Marcus Walden signed with the Milwaukee Brewers organization, another reliever rejoins the mix for a rival club.

“Right-handed pitcher Ryan Weber signed a minor league contract with the (New York) Yankees,” Yankees reporter Bryan Hoch tweeted Wednesday. “He was assigned to the Scranton Wilkes-Barre RoughRiders.”

Weber started the season with the RoughRiders, the Yankees’ Triple-A affiliate. He was called up to the big-league club for 3 2/3 innings on June 16 and was then designated for assignment a day later. The crafty righty initially elected to test free agency, but is now back in pinstripes after testing the waters.

Weber was a versatile option for the Red Sox from 2019-2021, making eight starts and 28 relief appearances. His stats during his time in Boston do not jump off the page — 3-7 with a 5.54 ERA in 89 1/3 innings — but he was a serviceable option at a time when the organization lacked pitching depth.