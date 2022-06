NESN Logo Sign In

Boston Red Sox budding utility man Franchy Cordero continues to impress in his second season with the team.

The 27-year-old slugger hit a three-run home run in the sixth inning on Sunday against the Athletics in Oakland Coliseum to break up 1-1 tie.l

Watch Cordero continue to display his ability in the clutch:

FRANCHY FOR THE LEAD! pic.twitter.com/3icxUOdghA — Red Sox (@RedSox) June 5, 2022

The home run was Cordero’s third of the season and traveled 406 feet. He brought in Rafael Devers who walked and Xander Bogaerts following his single.