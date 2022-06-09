Here’s Latest On Red Sox’s Chris Sale, Josh Taylor, James Paxton Injuries

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Red Sox have had some notable pitchers on the mend all season. When the time comes, the roster will have some serious firepower added to an already surging team.

Starters Chris Sale and James Paxton received positive updates, as well as reliever Josh Taylor, who hasn’t pitched for Boston since the postseason.

“Sale threw a bullpen today and will throw another this weekend before facing hitters next week,” The Athletic’s Jen McCaffrey tweeted Wednesday. Taylor has a bullpen on Friday and faces hitters next week. Paxton might take the mound for the first time in Seattle (June 10-12).

Sale has had his fair share of setbacks in 2022, starting with a stress fracture in his ribcage right before spring training got underway. He then had a “small personal medical issue” that put his throwing program on hold. Then, Tuesday he was forced to miss a bullpen due to a stomach bug. Now it appears that Sale is back on track and trending toward rehab starts sooner rather than later.

Josh Taylor has been battling back issues since the end of last season. He was on his way back from injury in May, before being shut down following a rehab outing.

Paxton is on his way back from Tommy John surgery and could actually join the team ahead of schedule should the remainder of his throwing program go smoothly.