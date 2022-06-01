How Playing For City Without Patience Has Helped Fuel Fire For Celtics

NESN Logo Sign In

The 2021-22 season got off to a brutal start for the Boston Celtics, and those all around the organization heard about it in some fashion.

Talk show hosts and media pundits flamed Boston’s stars Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown. Two franchise cornerstones who were both drafted at No. 3 overall couldn’t play together, many thought. It ultimately led many to concoct trade scenarios for one of the two players, and in some scenarios include Marcus Smart, as well. Then there was the criticism for first-year head coach Ime Udoka, first-year president of basketball operations Brad Stevens and the list went on and on.

But then the calendar turned to January. And the darkness that surrounded the Celtics lifted as the team bought into Udoka’s style and went on to become the best team in the league.

“To be honest, I’m not really sure,” Jaylen Brown said during his NBA Finals media availability Wednesday when asked what caused the change. “I think that we’ve been able to win in our career. Last year, obviously, things didn’t work out for other reasons. But this year, I didn’t feel like it was because of the way we play basketball. I just think that things didn’t come together at the right time.”

Between injuries, COVID-19 implications and poor play resulting in blown leads among other difficulties, the Celtics found themselves in 11th place in the Eastern Conference standings midway through January. Brown reflected on how the Celtics didn’t share any excuses, though, and instead came to an understanding.

They were playing for a city without patience and needed to come together.

“It doesn’t matter what the excuse is. We had a first-year head coach and we were trying to figure it out. We play in a city that has no patience for any excuses so we didn’t make any,” Brown said. “But as things started to come together, we got healthier, we made moves in that front office that were vital for us and things started to fall in line. And I think that’s what, if you ask me, that’s what I believe.”