How Rafael Devers Celebrated Clutch Performance Vs. Mariners

Red Sox third baseman Rafael Devers knew the perfect way to celebrate a sensational performance following Boston’s 2-0 win over the Seattle Mariners on Sunday at T-Mobile Park.

Devers, who hit a key two-out, two-run home run to put the Red Sox ahead in the top of the eighth inning and also made a slick barehanded play in the home half of the frame, enjoyed a couple scoops of ice cream in a cone while talking to reporters after the contest.

We gonna be using this for a long time. pic.twitter.com/jMEAUCYiH5 — Jared Carrabis (@Jared_Carrabis) June 13, 2022

“It feels great,” Devers said through an interpreter, as seen on NESN postgame coverage. “Even more after this kind of road trip. I don’t think we come back here on this season anymore, but hopefully the (ice cream) machine is there for next year.”

The clutch play from Devers was certainly needed with the Red Sox offense unable to generate any runs until his opposite-field blast. Devers, who now has a team-leading 14 homers on the season, went out of the zone to belt a high fastball from Seattle reliever Paul Sewald over the wall in left field, which left many on the Red Sox amazed of the slugger’s hitting ability.

Devers then showcased his, at times, improved fielding by charging a slow roller off the bat of Jesse Winker to begin the bottom of the eighth and firing onto first to get Winker in time. It was the first of two stellar defensive plays in the frame for the Red Sox.

“I take a lot of pride in my defense, and also being able to help on both sides of the ball is really important to me,” Devers said. “That’s what I love.”