How Tom Brady Helped Pull A-Lister Out Of Acting Retirement

It turns out “The Tom Brady Effect” isn’t limited to NFL business.

The seven-time Super Bowl champion has some pull in Hollywood as well. Brady recently put his influence on full display when he helped out his buddy Jamie Foxx, who was hoping to have Cameron Diaz come out of acting retirement and join him in the upcoming Netflix movie, “Back in Action.”

Diaz, whose IMDB page says she hasn’t been in a feature film since 2014, was on a phone call with Foxx when the Academy Award winner looped in Brady to do some recruiting.

“I was talking to Jamie and he said you needed a few tips on how to unretire. I’m relatively successful at unretiring,” Brady told Diaz, per a clip Foxx tweeted Wednesday.

Brady, of course, is referring to his short-lived retirement back in the winter. The future Hall of Fame quarterback announced on Feb. 1 that he was stepping away from the NFL only to commit to playing the 2022 season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 40 days later.

The 44-year-old hardly was inactive during those five-plus weeks, though. The brief “break” allowed Brady to dedicate more time to his off-field endeavors, which included getting the ball rolling on a movie he’s producing.