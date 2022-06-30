Jaylen Brown Claps Back At Draymond Green Amid Consistent NBA Finals Jabs

NESN Logo Sign In

Draymond Green continues to talk smack about the Boston Celtics, and members of the team, throughout his post-NBA Finals media tour.

Well, Celtics star Jaylen Brown has offered his response.

“You can say whatever (when) you win,” Brown wrote in a quote-tweet of Green on “The Old Man & The Three” podcast with JJ Reddick. “Draymond got a Podcast and lost his dam mind ..you could never.”

You can say whatever win you win ?Draymond got a Podcast and lost his dam mind ..you could never https://t.co/sBfq1FdA5T — Jaylen Brown (@FCHWPO) June 30, 2022

In the video Brown responded to, Green shared “I knew I took his heart” referencing an incident involving Brown during the best-of-seven series. Green also explained how something Brown said indicated to him that the Celtics were “afraid” of the Warriors.

Green has been on what seems to be an everlasting media trip since Golden State beat Boston in Game 6 of the NBA Finals two weeks ago. And throughout the past two weeks, the outspoken veteran trolled the Celtics and especially C’s fans while also taking subtle shots at players like Al Horford.

As Brown said, that’s what comes with victory.