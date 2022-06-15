Kyle Busch Pokes Fun At His Lack Of ‘Friends’ In Hilarious Twitter Photo

NESN Logo Sign In

Kyle Busch did not appear to have the support he was hoping for during the Toyota/Save Mart 350 on Sunday.

The NASCAR Cup Series driver posted an amusing photo with the caption: “Backstage (with) all my friends.”

Backstage w all my friends ? pic.twitter.com/kXlMseoznw — Kyle Busch (@KyleBusch) June 12, 2022

June 12 was just not Busch’s day, as he finished in 30th place at Sonoma Raceway. He might have been a little fatigued from the day prior, when he won the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Race, antagonizing his competition along the way.

It was an up-and-down weekend for the 37-year-old driver, who might have taken a hit socially but can take solace in his weekend win at Sonoma and third-place ranking in the NASCAR Cup Series standings.