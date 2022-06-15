Red Sox Reliever Josh Taylor Takes Next Step In Rehab, Nearing Return

Taylor completed a workout Wednesday

The Boston Red Sox have more than a handful of pitchers on the mend.

While Chris Sale and James Paxton have taken the majority of the headlines, Josh Taylor could be the most valuable piece of them all. The 29-year-old reliever has been suffering from a back injury since the end of the 2021 season.

On the surface, Taylor’s 3.40 ERA in 47 2/3 innings is serviceable. In reality, he had a rough start and was then nearly unhittable for a long stretch of the season. He threw 26 consecutive scoreless innings in the middle of 2021.

Now, the valuable lefty is back on the mound and appears to be extremely close to a rehab assignment.

“Josh Taylor faced four hitters this afternoon and did some PFP (pitcher’s fielding practice) drills,” The Boston Globe’s Peter Abraham tweeted Wednesday. “Seemed to be moving around pretty well. He’s been out all season with a back injury.”

After a successful workout, it’s only a matter of time before Taylor is back in game action with a minor league affiliate.

