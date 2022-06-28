Red Sox Wrap: Blue Jays Put An End To Boston’s Winning Streak

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Red Sox’s winning streak won’t extend past seven games after they were dealt a convincing defeat by the Toronto Blue Jays, 7-2, on Monday night at Rogers Centre.

With the loss, the Red Sox now own a 42-32 record while the Blue Jays improve to 41-32. Boston is now only a half-game ahead of Toronto in the American League East standings.

Check out the full box score here.

ONE BIG TAKEAWAY

The Red Sox looked for Connor Seabold to continue the recent trend of Triple-A call-ups making an impact, but it didn’t come to fruition.

The 26-year-old right-hander struggled in just his second career major-league start, surrendering seven runs and nine hits, including three home runs, over 4 2/3 innings of work. The positive from Seabold’s spot start is he only issued one walk and struck out seven.

It wasn’t expected for Seabold to have a perfect performance against a vaunted Toronto lineup. But Seabold’s biggest issue was that he couldn’t limit the damage with the Blue Jays scoring three times in the fifth. Matt Chapman’s two-run bomb ultimately knocked Seabold out of the game.

If Seabold took on a much lesser offense, his fate could have been much different.