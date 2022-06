NESN Logo Sign In

Michael Wacha was dealing to kick off the series with the Los Angeles Angels.

The Boston Red Sox completed their road trip Sunday, going 8-2 thanks to good offensive numbers and some dominant starts from the starting rotation.

Wacha was a part of the impressive trip as he pitched a complete-game shutout Monday to give the Red Sox a win.

