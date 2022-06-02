Twitter Reacts To LeBron James’ Milestone With ‘Billionaire Bron’ Memes

NESN Logo Sign In

The internet knows how to work quickly especially when something meme-worthy happens, and LeBron James became the latest example of the internet’s work.

No, it wasn’t anything to do with the jerseys from “Space Jam: A New Legacy” or promising the Los Angeles Lakers won’t miss the NBA playoffs again.

James on Thursday officially became a billionaire, according to Forbes, so Twitter acted swiftly with “Billionaire Bron” memes.

LeBron hopping on Twitter this morning seeing Billionaire Bron trending pic.twitter.com/WXURL45ULC — alex (@AlexUlrichh) June 2, 2022

The new Bron just dropped?Billionaire Bron: pic.twitter.com/upcQpjWFM8 — Alford Corriette (@alfcorriette) June 2, 2022

Broke kid: You didn't make the playoffs

Billionaire Bron: pic.twitter.com/We3wQ1VIm1 — ? (@jazzonasunday) June 2, 2022

Billionaire Bron Bron pic.twitter.com/HBWynaxMqb — Retro Ready ? ? (@KarateKickz23) July 23, 2021

Who knows what milestone James will reach next, but he probably wouldn’t mind adding another NBA championship to his résumé in 2023.