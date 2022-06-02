Seven Random (And Bold?) Predictions For Celtics-Warriors NBA Finals

A horrible call — or non-call — will decide a game

The officiating has been spotty this NBA postseason, with the Celtics both benefitting from and falling victim to the inconsistent whistle-blowing. That kind of comes with the territory when you’re a team that looks for calls as often as Boston does. It wouldn’t be surprising to see at least one controversial finish with the Larry O’Brien Trophy hanging in the balance.

Someone will get suspended

The Celtics definitely play with an edge, oftentimes assuming the identity of their tough, gritty, hard-nosed head coach, Ime Udoka. Combine that with the Warriors’ energy and frequent flamboyance, and you’re dealing with a volatile mix that could come to a head in some way, shape or form. Let’s face it: Marcus Smart and Draymond Green, alone, are flight risks based on their tenacity.

Four players will average at least 20 points per game

There are four obvious candidates here: Tatum, Brown, Curry and Thompson. DraftKings Sportsbook put the odds at +125 that all will average at least 20 points.

But they’re not the only candidates. Jordan Poole and Andrew Wiggins are capable of going off for Golden State, while Smart and Al Horford are no strangers to sinking meaningful buckets for Boston. Both teams excel on the defensive end, but don’t be stunned if we’re treated to offensive fireworks given the overall talent assembled on the hardwood.

Al Horford and Kevon Looney will average at least 10 rebounds per game

Horford averaged 7.7 rebounds per game during the regular season and 9.6 rebounds through the Celtics’ first three playoff series. Looney averaged 7.3 and 7.7, respectively, for the Warriors. So, this requires a leap of faith, with DraftKings putting +380 odds on each player to average 10+ boards. But some contested outside shots will lead to opportunities on the glass for both big men.

Warriors will complete a gentleman’s sweep

This might be the boldest prediction of all, based on how evenly matched these teams seemingly are on paper and how divided the so-called experts are on who will win the series. But it’s impossible to shake the feeling that Boston just won its championship by advancing to the Finals. And that sigh of relief felt by outlasting the top-seeded Heat — thanks to Jimmy Butler’s late-Game 7 miss — quickly will be replaced by a sense of shell shock.

The Warriors are a bit healthier and more rested, with the Celtics overcoming injuries in back-to-back seven-game series, and will provide a test unlike any Boston has seen thus far. Not to take anything away from the C’s, but they beat a broken Nets team, a Bucks squad without Khris Middleton and the Heat, who were equally hobbled and incapable of knocking down shots from outside the paint. The Dubs are a whole different beast, capable of exploiting the Celtics’ shortcomings and wearing them down, and therefore will win in five games.

Someone other than Steph Curry or Jayson Tatum will be named MVP

Curry (+110) has the shortest odds to win MVP, according to DraftKings. Tatum (+170) isn’t far behind. Makes sense, seeing as they’re the two best players in this series and presumably will stuff the stat sheet each game. But let’s roll the dice here. Brown (+1100), Thompson (+1500) and Green (+1800) have the next-shortest odds, followed by Wiggins (+2500), Poole (+3500), Smart (+4500) and Horford (+9000).