USGA Not Yet Closing Door On Dustin Johnson, LIV Golfers For U.S. Open

Final qualifying for the U.S. Open in Brookline is set for Monday, but the field may be affected by the controversial new LIV Golf Invitational Series.

Final qualifying will take place across eight sites in the United States and one in Canada. 95 out of the 156 spots have been filled, which leaves 61 spots left to be earned. Former New England Patriots running back Danny Woodhead is among many looking to earn a spot at The Country Club.

What may affect the field is the first ever LIV Golf event in London beginning on June 9. LIV is sponsored by the financial arm of the Saudi Arabian government.

The U.S. Open is scheduled to begin on June 16, but the U.S. Golf Association has exempted golfers who will participate in the LIV event from the U.S. Open.

Dustin Johnson is one of the big names exempted. The list of exempted names includes Louis Oosthuizen, Sergio Garcia, Kevin Na, Talor Gooch, and 2021 U.S. Amateur champion James Piot.

Johnson, a two-time major champion and 13th-ranked golfer in the world is the headliner for the new golf league after Phil Mickelson declined to join after his controversial comments about the league and the PGA Tour. Johnson will reportedly make $125 million for playing in LIV events.

However, the USGA has not fully shut down the door for revoking these exemptions, per sources from The Boston Globe. The USGA released a statement Friday, which can be described as a “warning shot.”