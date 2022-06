NESN Logo Sign In

Rafael Devers had a clutch performance Sunday against the Seattle Mariners.

With two outs in the eighth inning of a 0-0 game, Devers launched a two-run home run over the left-field wall to lead the Red Sox to a 2-0 win. This was Boston’s eighth win of its 10-game west coast road trip, and Devers’ fourteenth homerun of the season.

Devers celebrated the win and his two-run home run with two scoops of ice cream, a well-earned postgame dessert.