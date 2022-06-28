Which Ex-Red Sox Pitcher Texted Alex Cora After Connor Seabold Start?

NESN Logo Sign In

Boston Red Sox rookie pitcher Connor Seabold had a poor showing in the box score during his second career major league start, but that’s not to say he didn’t show some positives.

Just ask former Red Sox and current Los Angeles Dodger David Price, who praised the rookie’s stuff on Monday night.

According to MLB.com’s Ian Browne, Red Sox manager Alex Cora said he received a text from Price giving praise to Seabold.

Despite Connor Seabold giving up three homers and seven runs last night , he has a fan in David Price.



?It?s funny, I got a text message from David Price at 1 a.m. yesterday. He was like, that kid is good. I was like, 'Oh, thank you. Thank you for watching.'? — Alex Cora. — Ian Browne (@IanMBrowne) June 28, 2022

The two pitchers never crossed paths in Boston, as Price was shipped off alongside Mookie Betts in February 2020, six months before Seabold was acquired with Nick Pivetta from the Philadelphia Phillies. Now 36, Price has become a reliever in the stacked Dodgers bullpen, while Seabold is still looking to find a permanent path to the big leagues.

In two career major league starts, Seabold has a 10.57 earned run average in 7 2/3 innings pitched. In his first start of the season with the Red Sox against the Toronto Blue Jays on Monday, he gave up seven runs in 4 2/3 innings pitched, being handed the loss. Despite the poor numbers, Seabold did become the first Red Sox pitcher to produce 21 swing-and-misses this season, according to Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com.

Seabold has since been optioned by the Red Sox, but remains on their taxi squad in advance of a potential start next Sunday against the Chicago Cubs.