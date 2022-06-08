Which Red Sox Players Warrant Attention With All-Star Balloting Open

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Red Sox have plenty of players worthy of mid-season recognition for their strong play.

With the All-Star balloting open on Wednesday, many Red Sox players will be in the conversation. The 2022 MLB All-Star game will take place on July 19 in Dodger Stadium, and fans will vote in the starting rosters from each league.

Let’s take a look at Red Sox players that deserve to be sent to Los Angeles:

Rafael Devers

Devers should be a lock to make the American League All-Star team. He’s hitting .342 with a league-leading 23 doubles, a triple, 12 home runs, 31 RBI and a .977 OPS. He also leads the league in hits with 80 and total bases with 141. His resumé speaks for itself.

J.D. Martinez

Martinez is another no-brainer to send to Los Angeles for the Midsummer Classic. He’s hitting an incredible .359 with 20 doubles, five home runs, 23 RBI and has a .974 OPS. Despite battling nagging injuries throughout the year, the Red Sox designated hitter has been racking.

Xander Bogaerts

Bogaerts is the last of the notable three-headed monster deserving of votes. He’ll have to battle Tim Anderson for the starting spot, but there is a case to be made for that as well. Anderson has a slightly higher OPS, and higher average but played 15 fewer games. Bogaerts on the other hand has eight more hits, six more doubles, one more home run and seven more RBI than his A.L. shortstop rival.

Regardless of his spot on the team, Bogey’s .320 average with 15 doubles, six home runs and 26 RBI put him far ahead of his peers not named Anderson.