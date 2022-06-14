Who Could Start For Short Staffed Red Sox This Week At Fenway Park?

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Red Sox have been bitten by the injury bug at just about every corner this season. Though it looks like things could be progressing in a positive direction for Alex Cora’s squad, they’ll need to get creative this week to fill out their starting rotation.

Nathan Eovaldi and Garrett Whitlock have both found themselves on the injured list this week, and the Red Sox have arrived to their spots in the rotation. Luckily for Boston, a day off on Monday has allowed Nick Pivetta to jump one spot and take the mound for Tuesday’s contest against the Oakland Athletics. Past that, they’ll need to get creative.

Wednesday represents Pivetta’s originally scheduled day to pitch, meaning the Red Sox need to find a replacement, likely from the minors.

Connor Seabold will take the mound for Triple-A Worcester on Tuesday, while Red Sox manager Alex Cora has already said he didn’t believe they would call-up top rated pitching prospect Brayan Bello. That leaves two likely options, a bullpen game or a second spot start for No. 10 prospect Josh Winckowski.

Winckowski wasn’t overly impressive in his first major league game, but a second chance under the bright lights would likely give Boston a more fair look at the prospect.

Rich Hill and Michael Wacha are inline to make their starts on Thursday and Friday, with the recently promoted Kutter Crawford a likely candidate to make the start Saturday to round out the week’s rotation.

Here’s how Boston’s starter could potentially line up for the week:

Tuesday (6/14) – RHP Nick Pivetta

Wednesday (6/15) – RHP Josh Winckowski/Bullpen

Thursday (6/16) – LHP Rich Hill

Friday (6/17) – RHP Michael Wacha

Saturday (6/18) – RHP Kutter Crawford