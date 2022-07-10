Alex Verdugo Wanted To Send This Message In Yankees-Red Sox Thriller

NESN Logo Sign In

Fenway Park was buzzing Saturday night, but not all of the noise was coming from Red Sox fans.

Yankees supporters traveled to Boston in droves to take in the highly anticipated weekend series between American League East rivals. Fans of the Bronx Bombers made their voices heard in enemy territory, and if you ask Alex Verdugo, they even outmatched the Fenway Faithful in the cheering department at times.

Verdugo, a player who feeds off energy, knew the tides needed to be turned when visiting Yankees fans were getting a little too comfortable.

“You could kind of hear it even today,” Verdugo told reporters, per MassLive. “Yankees fans chanting and chanting. It was just really loud for the Yankees. It felt like Boston was getting overpowered by Yankees fans. It was one of those things where, for me, it was like, we’ve got to get this back. This is our house. This is where we play. This ain’t their field.”

Verdugo did everything in his power to help the Red Sox reclaim home-field advantage. After knotting things up in the eighth inning when an RBI single, Verdugo delivered in the clutch again in the 10th when he smoked a two-RBI, walk-off knock.

Boston will try to ride the momentum earned in the dramatic victory Sunday when it wraps up its four-game series with New York. First pitch from Fenway Park is scheduled for 7:08 p.m. ET.