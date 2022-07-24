Celtics’ Jaylen Brown Shares Offseason Grind With Underwater Workout

NESN Logo Sign In

Celtics forward Jaylen Brown is preparing to embark on next season’s journey in defending Boston’s Eastern Conference title and returning to the NBA Finals. On Saturday, Brown provided some insight as to what that very preparation consists of, sharing his unique, but intense offseason workout.

Originally posted on Brown’s Instagram account, and later shared by the Boston Celtics on Twitter, the 25-year-old revealed his underwater workout compilation. Brown can be seen performing various jumps and backflips while holding a dumbbell in each hand.

Brown, much like the Celtics front office, isn’t cutting corners in ensuring that Boston comes out better and stronger than they did last season after falling just two games short of raising the franchise?s 18th championship banner.

Last season in 66 regular-season games, Brown averaged 23.6 points, 6.1 rebounds, and 3.5 assists in 33.6 minutes played per game. He continued his elite showing in the NBA Finals against the Golden State Warriors. In the Celtics’ losing effort, and Brown’s first finals appearance, he averaged 23.5 points, 7.3 rebounds, and 3.7 assists — shooting 43.1% from the field, 34% from three, and 80.6% from the line.

With the offseason additions of Malcolm Brogdon and Danilo Gallinari, along with the contribution evident in Brown’s workout routine, the Celtics should certainly be destined for great heights in the upcoming season.