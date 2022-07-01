Celtics’ Jayson Tatum Has Idea For Teams Next Free Agent Signing

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Celtics have had a busy start to free agency.

After reportedly agreeing to terms with veteran forward Danilo Gallinari early Friday, the team reportedly swung a trade for long-time Brad Stevens target Malcolm Brogdon. Despite markedly improving the depth of their bench, the Celtics still have moves to make, and star forward Jayson Tatum knows just the guy.

After former Duke teammate Harry Giles tweeted, “Never Hate just wait on your turn….,” in response to remaining unsigned throughout the early hours of free agency, Tatum responded.

“SIGN HIM” Tatum tweeted.

Tatum’s tweet wasn’t a direct order to Celtics management or anything like that, but more of a statement for any of the 30 NBA franchises. That being said, it’s safe to say the 24-year-old superstar wouldn’t be upset if Boston made a move for his former teammate.

In their lone season together at Duke, Tatum and Giles combined for 20.7 points, 11.1 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game for a Blue Devils squad that made it to the second round of the NCAA Tournament. Tatum and Giles were the No. 3 and No. 2 ranked players coming out of high school in the class of 2016.