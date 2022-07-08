Could Dwight Howard Be Possible Free Agent Option For Celtics?

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Celtics can’t rest on the moves they have already made to improve their roster this offseason.

Even after reportedly trading for Malcolm Brogdon and signing Danilo Gallinari, the Celtics still have holes on their team that need to be filled, most notably bringing in a backup big man.

So, why not sign Superman? Well, his Superman persona might be long gone, but Bleacher Report’s Zach Buckley sees Dwight Howard as a viable free agent option for the Celtics.

While the 36-year-old Howard is well past his prime, getting him in a Celtics uniform actually makes some sense. After trading Daniel Theis in the deal for Brogdon, the Celtics need to add another center to play behind Robert Williams. It’s usually only a matter of time until Williams suffers an injury and having depth at his position is critical.

In his third stint with the Lakers last season, Howard averaged 6.2 points on 61.2% shooting while grabbing 5.9 rebounds in 16.2 minutes per game. Even after 18 seasons in the NBA, Howard can still provide what the Celtics need, as long as they don’t ask too much of him.

The Celtics were reportedly interested in Thomas Bryant, who signed with the Lakers, and while they missed out on him, Howard isn’t a terrible option. He won’t resemble the player that was once an eight-time All-Star, but he could be serviceable.

If Howard did land in Boston, it would be the eighth team he will have played for in his career.