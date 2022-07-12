CT Sun Notebook: Jonquel Jones Nearly WNBA All-Star Game MVP

NESN Logo Sign In

Jonquel Jones was a part of the WNBA All-Star Game on Sunday, playing for Team Stewart, which fell short to Team Wilson, 134-112.

ESPN’s Holly Rowe interviewed Jones during the game and asked the league’s reigning MVP what her exposure at the All-Star Game meant for the Connecticut Sun.

“It’s very important,” Jones said. “I mean we have me, we have (Brionna Jones), we have (Alyssa Thomas). It’s really important for us to come out here and put our best foot forward for the organization.”

Jones and her fellow Sun All-Stars did just that, and Jones came up just short in being named the 2022 WNBA All-Star Game MVP. The 6-foot-6 forward scored a team-high 29 points to go along with 13 rebounds, five assists and two steals in Sunday’s contest.

This statline was good for Jones’ third double-double in an All-Star game performance, passing Tamika Catchings and Yolanda Griffith for the most double-doubles in WNBA All-Star Game history. She also became the first player in WNBA history to record at least 25 points and 10 rebounds in an All-Star Game.

Jones was the first to record a four-pointer, a new feature of this year’s All-Star Game. Four spots on the floor of Chicago’s Wintrust Arena designated a 28-foot from the rim shot.