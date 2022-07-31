Date Reportedly Set For Browns QB Deshaun Watson’s Suspension Ruling

NESN Logo Sign In

The Cleveland Browns will reportedly soon have clarity on their quarterback situation this fall, as Deshaun Watson is reportedly about to be informed of the length of his suspension from the NFL.

“I’m told relevant parties have already been notified that Sue Robinson is currently expected to inform them of the decision in the Deshaun Watson proceeding by some time Monday, per league sources,” Josina Anderson of ESPN tweeted on Sunday.

Jeff Howe of The Athletic backed up Anderson’s report, tweeting, “Browns QB Deshaun Watson is expected to be informed of his potential disciplinary ruling tomorrow, according to a source. The league has not tipped its hand on the ruling, but there’s been a feeling in the Browns’ building that it could be a suspension of 4-8 games.”

Watson was investigated by the NFL for allegations of sexual misconduct brought upon him by over 20 different women. Two grand juries in Texas declined to pursue criminal charges against Watson, formerly of the Houston Texans, earlier this year. The 26-year-old then settled with 20 women on civil cases before the start of NFL training camps.

The NFL reportedly was looking for an indefinite suspension of Watson, but worked through an independent arbiter — U.S. District Court judge Sue Robinson — therefore was unable to make the initial decision. If they are unhappy with the ruling that is said to be between 4-8 games, they can appeal and look to increase the punishment.