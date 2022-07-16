Red Sox Place Second Baseman Trevor Story On 10-Day Injured List

NESN Logo Sign In

There was an outside chance that Red Sox second baseman Trevor Story could suit up at some point in Boston’s current series against the New York Yankees.

Now there’s no chance of it happening.

The Red Sox placed Story on the 10-day injured list with a right hand contusion, Boston’s chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom announced prior to Saturday night’s tilt with the Yankees. Story’s injury designation is retroactive to July 14.

Story sustained the injury Tuesday against the Tampa Bay Rays when he got hit on the hand on a pitch from Corey Kluber. Even with Jeter Downs doing his best to fill in at second base, Story’s absence in the lineup will be felt. The right-hander slugger leads the Red Sox with 58 RBIs and 10 stolen bases. Story also is hitting .221 with 15 home runs and 49 runs scored in his first season in Boston.

With a spot open on the active roster, the Red Sox recalled catcher Connor Wong from Triple-A Worcester. Wong has played in three games for Boston this season while batting .266 with 15 doubles, six home runs and 22 RBIs in 60 games for the WooSox.

The Red Sox look to take the second game of a three-game set against the Yankees on Saturday with first pitch scheduled for 7:15 p.m. ET. The two sides close out the series on Sunday with first pitch from Yankee Stadium coming at 1:35 p.m.