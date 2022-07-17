Red Sox Pitching Coach Suggests Source Of Nick Pivetta’s Struggles

NESN Logo Sign In

The Major League Baseball All-Star break is coming at a good time for Red Sox right-hander Nick Pivetta.

July hasn’t been very kind to Pivetta, who registered ERAs of 2.11 and 2.25 in May and June, respectfully. The veteran righty’s latest dud came in a blowout loss to the New York Yankees on Saturday when he allowed seven earned runs on seven hits over 4 1/3 innings. Pivetta’s previous two outings this month weren’t any better, as he gave up six runs to the Yankees on July 10 and seven to the Tampa Bay Rays on July 5.

The timing of Pivetta’s struggles obviously isn’t great for the Red Sox, as Boston could have used the sharp version of the seventh-year pro in its stretch run against American League East opponents. But Red Sox pitching coach Dave Bush seems to believe it checks out that Pivetta is struggling now that we’re roughly four months into the season.

“You go through dips, up and down, throughout the year,” Bush told reporters, per MLB.com. “I don?t know if (he?s tired). ? His mechanics are a little bit out of whack. I?m sure fatigue plays a part of it, as it does at various points throughout the year. But he feels good. He feels healthy. It?s just a matter of getting it back.?

Pivetta now will be able to enjoy extended rest, as the Red Sox won’t play until July 22 following Sunday’s series finale at Yankee Stadium. Boston surely is hoping some time off will help Pivetta, who will be a crucial element in the club’s effort to secure a playoff spot.