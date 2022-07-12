How N’Keal Harry Failed To Stack Up Among Wideouts During Patriots Tenure

NESN Logo Sign In

The New England Patriots never received what they needed from former first-round pick N’Keal Harry.

Harry, who reportedly was traded from the Patriots to the Chicago Bears on Tuesday, was selected No. 32 overall by Bill Belichick in the 2019 NFL Draft. The Arizona State product was selected in hopes of helping quarterback Tom Brady on another title run, but ended up being traded before the end of his rookie contract.

Harry constantly was judged given the class of receivers he emerged from. He entered the league with players like Deebo Samuel, A.J. Brown, D.K. Metcalf and even someone like Hunter Renfrow — all of whom he was drafted before. But not only did he fail to stack up with those up-and-coming stars, he failed to stack up against the vast majority of the league.

Patriots fans certainly might recall the then-sophomore’s Week 2 output with Cam Newton behind center in Seattle. Harry went for career highs in catches (eight), targets (12) and yards (72) against the Seahawks. Perhaps it would be his coming out party? Nope. He then combine for 61 yards over the next four games.

Harry’s inconsistencies were easily to see with the eye test, and his lack of production is even easier to notice upon diving into the numbers.

Harry finished with 598 yards on 57 receptions in three combine seasons. He scored four touchdowns in 33 games. There were 152 receivers in the NFL who produced more receiving yards than Harry dating back to when he entered the league in 2019, as compiled by Sportradar.

Harry’s 103 career targets ranked 128th in the league. He sits behind former Patriots like Chris Hogan and Phillip Dorsett in that category, players the franchise hoped he would be far better than given his projected talent.