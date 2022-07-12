Patriots Twitter Reacts To N’Keal Harry Trade To Chicago Bears

NESN Logo Sign In

As is usually the case, the internet wasted no opportunity to voice its expertise on the New England Patriots’ latest player transaction, following reports of the team dealing N’Keal Harry to the Chicago Bears on Tuesday.

The Patriots will acquire a 2024 seventh-round pick from the Bears in the deal, according to NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo and Ian Rapoport.

Though a trade of this magnitude will likely mean very little in the long run, it set the Twitter streets ablaze. Here is some of the best the internet had to offer.

Justin Fields & N?Keal Harry against the Patriots this season ?? pic.twitter.com/2gyH3WRn7d — Patsperfect (@Patsperfect_) July 12, 2022

Thanks for everything N?Keal Harry! Here?s some of his best moments as a Patriot ?? pic.twitter.com/2Ll4K8IYhi — Boston Cream ? (@itsbostoncream) July 12, 2022

Final stats for N'Keal Harry's three seasons in New England:



33 games

103 targets

57 catches

598 yards

Four TDs



Averaged 1.7 catches and 18.1 yards per game with a 55.3% catch rate. Now gets a fresh start in Chicago. — Zack Cox (@ZackCoxNESN) July 12, 2022

Remembering N?Keal Harry?s first NFL touchdown back in 2019 against Dallas. #Patriots pic.twitter.com/dkCvDcnD5W — PatsPropaganda (@PatsPropaganda) July 12, 2022

PFF guys tweeting Harry's run block grade is the meanest thing that will be said about him today. — Keagan Stiefel (@KeaganStiefel) July 12, 2022

This probably goes down as N?Keal Harry?s best play with the Patriots. Not an especially long list, obviously. pic.twitter.com/IzJOSMQ6KS — Dakota Randall (@DakRandallNESN) July 12, 2022

Perhaps a new setting, with a new uniform, head coach and quarterback, is exactly what Harry needs to rectify what was an injury-filled and disappointing tenure with the Patriots. We will find out in September when Harry first takes the field alongside Matt Eberflus and Justin Fields for the first time.

For now, the N’Keal Harry-Foxborough chapter has officially come to a close.