Patriots Twitter Reacts To N’Keal Harry Trade To Chicago Bears

As is usually the case, the internet wasted no opportunity to voice its expertise on the New England Patriots’ latest player transaction, following reports of the team dealing N’Keal Harry to the Chicago Bears on Tuesday.
The Patriots will acquire a 2024 seventh-round pick from the Bears in the deal, according to NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo and Ian Rapoport.
Though a trade of this magnitude will likely mean very little in the long run, it set the Twitter streets ablaze. Here is some of the best the internet had to offer.
Perhaps a new setting, with a new uniform, head coach and quarterback, is exactly what Harry needs to rectify what was an injury-filled and disappointing tenure with the Patriots. We will find out in September when Harry first takes the field alongside Matt Eberflus and Justin Fields for the first time.
For now, the N’Keal Harry-Foxborough chapter has officially come to a close.