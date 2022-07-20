Mike Moser Sends Message To Oregon As Assistant Is Set To Join Celtics

NESN Logo Sign In

The Celtics are reportedly set to add a an assistant coach, who some Boston fans might be familiar with.

On Twitter, Oregon women’s basketball assistant coach Mike Moser accepted a position on the Celtics coaching staff. Prior to joining the Oregon coaching staff, Moser was a player development coach with the Dallas Mavericks. Ducks head coach Kelly Graves sent a farewell message to on Twitter.

“Special people come into our lives and make an everlasting impact,” Graves wrote Wednesday. “That?s what (Mike Moser) has done in mine and my family?s. I?m gonna miss him and HIS amazing family but so happy for him as he?s accepted an assistant coaching position with the Boston Celtics.”

Moser quote tweeted the message saying, “Thank you (Kelly Graves) and much love to my squad: (Jackie Nared Hairston), (Jodie Kaczor Berry), (Brielle Moseley) and (Oti Gildon) for the opportunity to coach, learn and grow with you all this past year. “I?m so grateful for the time we shared. My family and I are going to miss y?all. Always a Duck.”

Thank you @GoDucksKG & much love to my squad @coach_jnared , @GoDucksJKB , @briellemoseley & @OtiGildon for the opportunity to coach, learn, & grow with you all this past year. I?m so grateful for the time we shared. My family and I are going to miss y?all!?Always a Duck? https://t.co/nQUSrBp1SC — Mike Moser (@coachmikemoser) July 20, 2022

Moser played for the Ducks in the 2013-14 season and went undrafted in the 2014 NBA Draft. The Celtics picked up Moser and named him to their Summer League team, which included No. 6 pick Marcus Smart, No. 17 pick James Young and Kelly Olynyk, who was drafted with the No. 13 pick in the 2013 NBA Draft. Moser played five games with the Celtics’ Summer League team; he averaged 26 minutes a game and scored 13.6 points a game on 43.2% shooting from the 3-point line.

Not only does Moser share a connection with Smart, he is also one of many Boston coaches who share a Portland connection. Head coach Ime Udoka and assistants Damon Stoudamire, Aaron Miles and Ben Sullivan grew up in the Portland area.