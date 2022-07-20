Can Reds’ Tyler Mahle Serve As Consolation Prize At The Trade Deadline?

NESN Logo Sign In

The Cincinnati Reds have one of baseball’s most buzz-generating trade targets in National League All-Stat pitcher Luis Castillo. However, could fellow Reds right-handed starter Tyler Mahle be the sought-after gem by the August 2 Trade Deadline?

According to Mark Sheldon of MLB.com, Mahle will be added back to the Reds pitching rotation on Sunday. Mahle, 27, suffered a shoulder strain which lead to his stint on the injured list in early July.

In 17 starts made this season, Mahle sits with a 3-7 record, a 4.48 ERA, and 102 strikeouts in 92 1/3 innings pitched. He’s also collected a 28.3 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 2022.

While the record may come off underwhelming, they’re also misleading. In 15 of his 17 starts, Mahle has allowed four or fewer earned runs — a run total that no team has managed to surpass when facing Mahle since the Chicago Cubs during a May 24 matchup in Cincinnati.

Another thing to keep in mind with Mahle is his contract status. Mahle will earn $5.2 million for the 2022 season. Similar to Castillo, current Reds teammate, Mahle’s deal keeps him contractually controlled through the 2023 season when he then becomes eligible for arbitration.

On the other hand, there is a risk at play with Mahle who is currently unvaccinated. This likely takes a team such as the Toronto Blue Jays off the table. Back in May, Mahle was placed on the restricted list and absent for a three-game series against the Blue Jays in Toronto due to his unvaccinated status — a violation in Canada.

Mahle last made an appearance for the Reds on July 2 against the Atlanta Braves, allowing two earned runs off five hits and four walks in five innings pitched en route to a 4-1 loss.