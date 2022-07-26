Patriots Work Out Five Free Agent Pass-Catchers Ahead Of Training Camp

NESN Logo Sign In

The New England Patriots scoped out a few potential additions to their receiving corps ahead of the official start of training camp.

The Patriots on Monday hosted free agent wide receivers Derrick Dillon, Terry Godwin, Andrew Jamiel and Cinque Sweeting and tight end La’Michael Pettway for workouts, according to a report from ESPN’s Mike Reiss.

With open roster spots, an indication that team is eyeing more depth. — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) July 25, 2022

Dillon played under current Patriots quarterbacks coach Joe Judge in New York, spending parts of the last two seasons with the Giants. He most recently played for the Tampa Bay Bandits in the USFL, ranking sixth in the upstart league in receiving yards (386 on 28 catches) and tied for second in touchdown receptions (four).

Godwin, a seventh-round draft pick out of Georgia in 2019, has logged stints with the Carolina Panthers and Jacksonville Jaguars, catching three career passes.

Jamiel is a local product who played at Dennis-Yarmouth High School and Stonehill College. His only professional experience to date has come in Fan Controlled Football and The Spring League.

Sweeting is an undrafted rookie out of Division-II Slippery Rock.

Pettway, a wideout at Iowa State, played tight end for the USFL’s Michigan Panthers, catching 24 passes for 307 yards and two touchdowns. Listed at 6-foot-2, 219 pounds, he’s much smaller than what the Patriots typically look for at the tight end position.

New England’s receiver group currently consists of DeVante Parker, Jakobi Meyers, Kendrick Bourne, Nelson Agholor, Tyquan Thornton, Tre Nixon, Ty Montgomery, Kristian Wilkerson and Lil’Jordan Humphrey, with N’Keal Harry traded and Malcolm Perry retiring during the team’s summer break. Hunter Henry and Jonnu Smith headline a tight end group that also features Devin Asiasi, Dalton Keene and Matt Sokol.

The Patriots entered Tuesday with six open spots on their 90-man roster. Their first training camp practice is set for Wednesday morning.