NFL Analysts Name Their Most Important Skill Players On 2022 Patriots

Who is the most impactful skill player on the current New England Patriots roster outside of Mac Jones? Good question.

The Patriots have been used to turnover as of late, and the changes on offense, combined with Jones rising into his sophomore season, could create a new dynamic for the upcoming season.

“Kendrick Bourne will be the most important player on the Patriots’ offense in 2022,” NBC Sports’ Tom Caron wrote Friday. “(Non-McCorkle division). Why? Because he?s got the one thing the Patriots have missed since Julian Edelman carried the offense on his back in 2019. Versatility.”

Bourne was a pleasant surprise from a year ago, becoming one of the most reliable pass catchers in the NFL while appearing to become a glue guy off the field.

“Bourne?s not faster than Nelson Agholor but he’s a more productive runner/receiver,” Curran continued. “He didn’t have as many catches as Jakobi Meyers (who had 86 on 133 targets) but he still generated 925 yards from scrimmage compared to Meyers’ 875. Jonnu Smith should be an offensive centerpiece given his skill set and salary but he didn?t spark a lot of optimism with his 2021 performance.

“Near as I can tell, Bourne is their most dynamic offensive player. And now that the Patriots have spent a season witnessing that, they can get in the lab. Which is what Bourne suggested they are doing.”

While Curran is convinced that Bourne will make the biggest impact, his colleague went in a different direction.