NHL Free Agency 2022: Free Agents Who Make Sense For Bruins

The Boston Bruins will want to make a splash in NHL free agency to try and contend in the 2022-23 season.

NHL free agency starts July 13 and there are a lot of options who can make a big impact if they were to sign with a new team. The Bruins are prepared to be shorthanded to begin next season as Brad Marchand, Charlie McAvoy and Matt Grzelcyk all underwent offseason surgery and are not expected to be ready.

So how can Boston make up for the potential absences? Look to free agency.

The defensemen options in free agency are few and far between so the Bruins will have to find some under-the-radar names to make it work. Good news for them is the offensive side of free agency is filled with potential forwards who could come in and help right away, some of which have been connected to the Bruins in the past.

Here are a few options Boston may consider when free agency opens Wednesday.

Vincent Trocheck, center

Age: 29

2021-22 cap hit: $4.75 million

2021-22 stats: 21 goals, 30 assists in 81 games

The Bruins have been rumored to have shown interest in Trocheck time and time again in the past, mostly when he played for the Florida Panthers. The center played a key role in the Carolina Hurricanes’ success over the last few seasons as his all-around ability fit in well in the middle of their lineup. Trocheck had 21 goals and 30 assists in the regular season before adding an impressive playoffs with 10 points in 14 games before the Hurricanes were eliminated by the New York Rangers.