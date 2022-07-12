Patriots’ Coaching Uncertainty ‘Good’ For Mac Jones? Ex-NFL QB Explains

NESN Logo Sign In

Could Mac Jones actually benefit from the New England Patriots’ unique coaching situation?

That’s the theory former NFL quarterback Robert Griffin III recently floated despite lingering questions over who will call the offensive plays in Foxboro after Josh McDaniels’ departure.

“The coaching setup will have a massive impact on Mac Jones in a good way,” Griffin, now an ESPN analyst, told ESPN’s Mike Reiss. “Mac has already spoken about how it has been a collaborative process with the coaches and players talking in meetings, installing the offense. And I believe that will lead to more ownership from him about what is being called and how he sees the game.”

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick hasn’t named a new offensive coordinator since McDaniels left the position to become head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders. Matt Patricia and Joe Judge are considered candidates to call plays during the 2022 season, though, which obviously is interesting seeing as most of their NFL coaching experience has revolved around defense and special teams.

Will New England’s approach ultimately backfire? Maybe. One certainly could argue the Patriots aren’t putting Jones in a great position to build upon his impressive rookie season. But RGIII evidently believes there’s a method to Belichick’s madness and that it’ll all work out for the second-year QB.

“If you don’t know who the coordinator is, the scheme, or tendencies, it makes it harder to game plan against early in the year,” Griffin told Reiss. “That will allow this unconventional staff to get its footing early in the year. Advantage Patriots.”

That’s one way to put an extremely positive spin on what otherwise looks like a predicament for the Pats.