Red Sox Trio Reportedly Set To Begin Rehab Assignments

It looks as though the Boston Red Sox are about to get healthy.

After using a season-high 32 different players in June, Boston’s fortunes will reportedly turn in July as Ian Browne of MLB.com has reported that Garrett Whitlock, Nathan Eovaldi and Kiké Hernández will all be making stops in Triple-A Worcester for rehab assignments this week.

Hernández and Whitlock will reportedly be making the first stops in Worcester, as the former is scheduled to play the field for the WooSox on Friday, while the latter is expected to make a multi-inning appearance out of the bullpen. Eovaldi will wrap up the busy weekend with a start on Sunday.

It’s been a while since the trio has been available for Boston, as Hernández landed on the injured list with a hip flexor strain on June 8, while Whitlock was added to the list with hip inflammation on June 10 and Eovaldi was placed on the list with lower back inflammation on June 12. The Red Sox were fortunate to get solid production out of some replacements, with Jarren Duran and Josh Winckowski seemingly carving out permanent roles for themselves in that group’s absence.

The WooSox have played host to plenty of rehab assignments lately, as Chris Sale recently made a fiery return to the Wonderful World of Worcester. The Red Sox will hope to hold things down before this group returns, as they face the Major League leading New York Yankees for a four-game set this weekend. First pitch is scheduled for 7:10 p.m. ET and you can catch all of the action live on NESN.