Red Sox Vs. Guardians Lineups: J.D. Martinez Won’t Start In Series Opener

Red Sox manager Alex Cora was hopeful J.D. Martinez would be back in the starting lineup Monday when Boston opened its four-game series against the Cleveland Guardians, but that won’t be the case.

Martinez, who has been sidelined with back spasms, will at least start the game on the bench as Rob Refsynder serves as Boston’s designated hitter and fills the No. 2 spot in the lineup. Bobby Dalbec will bat seventh and start at third base with Rafael Devers remaining on the injured list.

Jarren Duran will bat leadoff and play center field, while shortstop Xander Bogaerts will bat cleanup.

The Red Sox will start right-hander Nick Pivetta, while the Guardians will counter with Zach Plesac.

You can watch Monday night’s game with NESN 360. First pitch is scheduled for 7:10 p.m. ET after an hour of pregame coverage on NESN.

Check out the Red Sox-Guardians starting lineups below.

BOSTON RED SOX (48-48)

Jarren Duran, CF

Rob Refsnyder, DH

Alex Verdugo, LF

Xander Bogaerts, SS

Christian Vázquez, C

Franchy Cordero, 1B

Bobby Dalbec, 3B

Jackie Bradley Jr., RF

Yolmer Sánchez, 2B