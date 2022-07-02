Seahawks’ Drew Lock Takes Ricochet Shots From US Open Tennis In Argument

NESN Logo Sign In

If sports fans can take one piece of information from Saturday’s social media bloodbath, it’s to not dare go up against the US Open Tennis social media team.

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Drew Lock took multiple ricochet shots on Twitter after a Seahawks fan tried to insult the Tennis community, which proved to be unwise. Lock did absolutely nothing to land in the crosshairs of the most feared social media team in sports (starting now), and still fell to their brutality. The beef started with a SportsCenter highlight of Nick Kyrgios’ between-the-legs serve.

In the comments, a Seahawks fan wrote “Not a sport,” which was not received well.

“Not a sport says the person about to watch 17 games of Drew Lock at QB,” US Open Tennis wrote in response.

Later in the argument, US Open Tennis would go after Lock again, with a list of NBC Sports’ Chris Simms’ top 40 quarterback rankings. The Seahawks signal-caller was ranked dead last, making him not even a starting-caliber quarterback in the analyst’s eyes.